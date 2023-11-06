The Local Oyster to close both Baltimore restaurants Saturday: ‘The hard decision had to be made’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Local Oyster is closing Saturday, founder Nick Schauman said Monday afternoon.

Schauman started setting up his roving oyster bar at festivals and markets in 2013 and opened the first permanent Local Oyster location inside Mount Vernon Marketplace in 2015.

Advertisement

The Locust Point location opened in September 2022 as the first standalone location for the restaurant specializing in Maryland seafood and local beers.

“Hey Baltimore, we are humbled by your support over the years, but it is with heavy hearts that we regret to inform you that both the Local Oyster Mount Vernon and Locust Point will be closing their doors for good this Saturday,” Schauman said in a video posted to Instagram. “We have given it our best effort and done everything we can, but unfortunately, the time has come, and the hard decision had to be made.”

Advertisement

Schauman added that The Local Oyster will be “refocusing” on catering and events.