Until then, frequent and sporadic customers alike can visit the bar through the end of November, when Cassidy will host a pair of closing events. The first, a closing party on November 23, will feature a champagne toast and live music from Cassidy’s own band, Cancelled Stamps, as well as other unannounced acts. The second will be the last iteration of the bar’s annual “misfit Thanksgiving,” which she described as “a community potluck” for people without other Thanksgiving plans.