South Korean-style fried chicken restaurant coming to Harbor Point in Baltimore

The Chicken Lab, a Cross Street Market vendor pecializing in South Korean-style fried chicken, will open a new location in Harbor Point in 2024. (Courtesy of The Chicken Lab)

A Cross Street Market chicken stall is expanding with a new location in Harbor Point.

The Chicken Lab has signed a lease to open a grab-and-go eatery inside the waterfront neighborhood’s Constellation building early next year, developers Armada Hoffler and Beatty Development said Wednesday.

The concept, which launched at Cross Street Market in 2021, serves gang-jeong crispy chicken, a South Korean specialty in which slices of chicken are double deep-fried and then stir-fried and mixed with vegetables, fried rice cake and a sweet-and-spicy sauce. In Harbor Point, the eatery will be open for lunch and dinner, and will also offer rice bowls, sandwiches and salads.

The Chicken Lab is the fourth new addition to Harbor Point to be announced in the last few months. The restaurant will join recently opened Charm City Poke & Mochi in the Constellation building, which is also home to Ceremony Coffee Roasters, Honeygrow and West Elm.

A new location for Attman’s Delicatessen is slated to open in Harbor Point by the end of the year, and Sartori, a new Italian restaurant from Verde owner Edward Bosco, is expected to open next fall.