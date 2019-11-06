THB Neighborhood Bagelry & Deli announced Wednesday that it will open a new store in Owings Mills during the summer of 2020.
CEO Tony Scotto said that customers’ requests drove the restaurant chain, which specializes in New York-style bagels, to open in the Baltimore county suburb.
“We’ve been looking at the area for many years now, and we know that our customers actually ask us, many times, [about] Owings Mills,” he said. “And when the opportunity came up, we saw a good fit, because we liked what they were doing there with the project, and we jumped on it.”
“The project” refers to Mill Station, a retail center that Kimco Realty developed on the old Owings Mills Mall’s grounds. Other tenants include big-box chains like Giant grocery store and Lowe’s home improvement center.
The Owings Mills location will be the second that THB, which stands for “Towson Hot Bagels” in reference to its first restaurant, plans to open in 2020. Another recently announced outpost at Columbia Crossing in Howard County, will open in the first quarter of 2020, Scotto said. He added that the Owings Mills location will open in the third quarter of that same year.
These plans form part of a larger expansion plan that aims to open two new THB outposts every year through 2025, according to a company press release. Noting design similarities in its current four locations, THB is working with an out-of-state architectural firm to create a new template for future stores. Scotto, who declined to specify the firm or design elements “because we don’t have anything finalized yet,” said that Mill Station and Columbia Crossing will be the first outposts with this prototype.
“We’re trying to always have a better structure to serve our customers faster, and be more productive in the line, in the way that we work," he explained.
THB first opened in Towson in 1999. It still operates there, with additional locations in Timonium and the Baltimore city neighborhoods of Canton and Charles Village.