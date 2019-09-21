THB Bagels & Deli opening Columbia location this winter

THB Bagels & Deli, the local bagel chain formerly known as Towson Hot Bagels, is opening a fifth location at Columbia Crossing in Columbia this year.
The new shop is slated to open this winter as the business celebrates its 20th anniversary, according to a news release. Tony Scotto, owner and CEO of THB, said in the release that they are looking forward to bringing their services to Columbia.
“We are honored that customers have been giving us an opportunity to serve them for 20 years, starting in Towson,” Scotto said. “Our secret recipe from Day 1 has been our commitment to always improve ourselves. We couldn’t do it without the communities that support us, and we can’t wait to open our next store and grow our THB family.”
The first location of the business opened in Towson in 1999, but THB has since expanded to other Baltimore-area locations, in Canton, Timonium and Charles Village. The company has eyed Columbia as a potential new site as far back as 2016, when the company also expressed interest in expanding to White Marsh and Bel Air.
The bagel shop will join a range of other eateries at the Columbia shopping center, including Ichiban Cafe, Mission BBQ, Famous Dave’s and Maiwand Kabob.