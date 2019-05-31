Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Pictures: Tailgating at the Thanksgiving Table

Is football -- more specifically, Thursday's Ravens-49ers game, the first time a Baltimore NFL team has played on Thanksgiving in 46 years -- threatening to overshadow your holiday meal plans? Instead of fighting the game, why not embrace it? To help, we've recast the traditional Thanksgiving foods with a tailgate twist. You can still have your turkey, your stuffing, your potatoes, your greens, your pie, but in a game-friendly way. Think of it as a tailgate party at your table. With our menu, including a turkey meatloaf sandwich, stuffing muffins and potato sauerkraut croquettes, you'll score points with food and football fans alike. No matter what, your household is likely to be more peaceful than the Harbaughs', with brothers John (Baltimore coach) and Jim (San Francisco coach) facing off on the field. -- John Houser III
