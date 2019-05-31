Pictures: Tailgating at the Thanksgiving Table

Photo by John Houser III, Special to The Baltimore Sun

Your initial tailgating turkey instinct might be to deep fry. But why deal with the mess (and fire threat)? This sandwich is mobile, easy to eat and not too messy. The addition of pureed sausage helps keep the meatloaf moist and acts as a binder, while the cranberries and walnuts give it a good texture. The cranberry compote (see next recipe) makes this sandwich taste like Thanksgiving.

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 medium onion

1/2 apple

3 cloves garlic

1/2 pound mild Italian sausage

1 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup whole milk

1/4 cup chopped dried sweetened cranberries

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

2 eggs

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Put rack in the middle position. Place breadcrumbs, milk and sausage in a food processor. Pulse till pureed.

Saute onion, garlic and apple over medium heat for 5 minutes until slightly translucent. Drop heat to medium low and cook for another 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Combine sausage mixture, ground turkey, onion mixture, eggs, parsley, cranberries, walnuts, one tablespoon of kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Mix till just combined.

Wipe the inside of a 81/2-by-41/2-inch metal loaf pan with olive oil. Create a foil sling by lining the inside of the pan width-wise with a piece of aluminum foil that will overhang 3 inches on both sides. Do the same thing with a piece of aluminum foil that will cover the inside of the loaf pan lengthwise. Wipe the aluminum foil lining with oil. Fill the loaf pan with the meatloaf mixture and spread evenly.

Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake in the oven until a thermometer reaches 160 degrees (about 50 minutes). Cool for 10 minutes, then extract the meatloaf with the foil sling. Be slow and careful doing this.

Slice into 1/2-inch thick slices and place on sandwich bread with cranberry compote on one side and a mayo/ Dijon mixture on the other (optional). Two slices of the meatloaf should fit on one sandwich snugly side by side.