Some of us are natural cooks. Then there are those of us who manage to burn pre-cut Pillsbury rolls, who struggle to make Easy Mac, for whom Minute Rice takes hours. And yet, come Thanksgiving, we’re all expected to bring something to the table.
Fortunately, the Baltimore region is full of restaurants and stores that sell ready-made foods that you can bring to your Thanksgiving feast and pawn off as your own. The best part? Your kitchen stays mercifully clean, spared the indignity of yet another failed string bean casserole.
Angie’s Soul Food at Lexington Market
Customers have been known to travel for hours to pick up chitterlings and sweet potatoes from the Lexington Market stand; many order weeks ahead, an employee said, and freeze until Thanksgiving. Larger orders should be placed by Tuesday, Nov. 19 for pick up by Nov 27.
400 West Lexington Street, downtown. 410-752-3106.
Atwater’s
The family-owned farm-to-table chain offers staples like sauerkraut, a must on many Marylanders’ Thanksgiving tables, as well as more modern innovations like pumpkin pie cheesecake. Place orders by Sunday, Nov. 24 for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 27.
815 Frederick Road, Catonsville, and four other locations. 410-747-4120. atwatersfood.com
Hoehn’s
The historic Highlandtown bakery is Pie Central this Thanksgiving, offering everything from mincemeat to pumpkin to French apple to sweet potato for just $6-$10. Place orders by Thursday, Nov. 21, to pick up Wednesday, Nov. 27.
400 S. Conkling St., Highlandtown. 410-675-2884. hoehnsbakery.com
Eddie’s of Roland Park
Perhaps, through a sick twist of fate, you have somehow signed up to host Thanksgiving for everyone. Leave it to Eddie’s to come through in a pinch. $75 gets you a turkey, two pans of stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy, with two sides and a pie. Or you can choose from a roster of items like honey-glazed Cornish hens and poached pears dipped in chocolate. Orders require 72 hours notice.
6213 N. Charles St., 410-377-8040; 5113 Roland Ave., Roland Park. 410-323-3656. eddiesofrolandpark.com
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Spend $275 for a dinner that serves about 10 people at the Elkridge Furnace Inn, or $140 for dinner for 5. Offerings include a whole roasted turkey, “smashed” potatoes, cranberry citrus relish and poached pear salad. Orders must be placed by Nov. 24, picked up or delivered Nov. 27.
5745 Furnace Ave., Elkridge; 410-379-9336. elkridgefurnaceinn.com
Graul’s Market Ruxton
“We make the stuff from scratch so people don’t have to at home,” says Kate Graul, co-owner and office manager of Graul’s Market in Ruxton. The shop sells full dinners, including cooked turkey of various sizes, stuffing, rolls, green beans and pies. A house specialty is pineapple stuffing that is “so good it could be dessert,” says Graul. Place orders by Nov. 24 and pickup Nov. 27.
7713 Bellona Ave., Ruxton. 410-823-6077. graulsmarket.com
Ida B’s Table
Impress your friends and family with a feast cooked in the kitchen of acclaimed chef David Thomas. Ida B’s Table is selling fried whole fried turkeys as well as Liberian greens, mac n’ cheese, biscuits and root vegetable mash to go. Place orders by Nov. 25 for pickup Nov. 27th from 2-4 p.m.
235 Holliday St., downtown. 410-844-0444. idabstable.com
Richardson Farms
Select from turkey, ham, goose and duck, with sides like sausage and sage stuffing and sweet potato casserole at this farm’s store in White Marsh, which dates back to 1930. Heat-and-serve sides are available at the store from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30; larger orders should be placed by Nov. 24.
5900 Ebenezer Road, White Marsh. 410-335-5900. richardsonfarms.net