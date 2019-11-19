Perhaps, through a sick twist of fate, you have somehow signed up to host Thanksgiving for everyone. Leave it to Eddie’s to come through in a pinch. $75 gets you a turkey, two pans of stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy, with two sides and a pie. Or you can choose from a roster of items like honey-glazed Cornish hens and poached pears dipped in chocolate. Orders require 72 hours notice.