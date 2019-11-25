The tradition of sauerkraut at Thanksgiving in Baltimore appears to come from the many Germans and Eastern Europeans who lived in the city when it was declared a national holiday. Simple and cheap to make, the dish at times has seemed to embody the city’s own working class ethos. A 1906 article in The Baltimore Sun on the eve of “sauerkraut season" called it “aliment for heroes” and “the great Teutonic dish,” while defensively blasting “the snobbish distrust of sauerkraut which lingers in certain circles.”