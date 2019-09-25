Baltimore-based meal kit company Terra’s Kitchen files for bankruptcy

Baltimore-based meal kit company Terra’s Kitchen has filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to court documents.
A bankruptcy petition filed in Maryland’s District Court Tuesday lists the company’s assets at just over $15,000, while their debts come to nearly $20 million.
Investors include Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcasting, owed more than $1 million, and former CEO Michael McDevitt, who invested around $6 million in the company. Tuhaye Venture Partners of New York invested more than $3 million, according to the filings. A meeting of creditors is scheduled for Nov.1 at Baltimore’s Garmatz Courthouse.
In a letter to investors obtained by The Baltimore Sun, CFO Brendan Connors wrote this week that the company would cease operations after struggling to raise capital “in the current environment surrounding the meal kit space.” The meal kit’s website tells customers: “We are taking a short break from day-to-day delivery operations starting August 12th.”
Terra’s Kitchen allowed diners to subscribe to weekly or monthly deliveries, with vessels that come packed with everything needed to prepare meals in around 30 minutes.
The company also recently settled a class action lawsuit with California customers regarding subscription closures. A judge ordered the company to pay more than $100,000 to Baltimore’s Jellyfish Online Marketing.
The Canton startup headquartered at 1001 S. Lakewood Ave. had previously appeared on the precipice of a major expansion, The Baltimore Sun reported in 2017. That year, the company had gained a foothold in most states, and was reportedly available to about 85 percent of the U.S. population.
Last year, the company hired former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to appear in a promotional campaign.
The company changed course this year, partnering with a DNA testing company to offer meal plans that aligned with customers’ DNA testing results. However, the strategy cost the company even more money, Connors wrote.
A lawyer for Connors could not immediately be reached for comment.