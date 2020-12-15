Baltimore’s Taharka Brothers latest business to convert to worker-owned cooperative

He found it 7 years ago, when he first began working at Taharka Brothers, at first on the ice cream truck doing catering events. Smeeton became a mentor and helped prepare him to go to college and study accounting. Their friendship, combined with his relationships with his male coworkers “really did fill that void that I was missing for a long time.” McCoy still hears stories about his dad from Smeeton. “Sean kinda knew my dad longer than I did.”