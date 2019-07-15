Yes, you can get good tacos in Baltimore: 11 places you must try

“We’re always being targeted one way or another,” Vera said. But Vera, who has “Chingona” (“Badass”) tattooed on her wrist, takes pride in her toughness. She sees her cafe as a sort of rebel stronghold in the face of immigration raids, family separation and the many specters that terrorize the area’s immigrants. “I’m not going to stop. I’m here to prove that we are a successful business. We’re bringing love to the community,” she said. She has plans to start a nonprofit to help immigrant women start their own businesses.