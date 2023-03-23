Shoyou Sushi owners plan new restaurant in Fells Point

The owners of Riverside’s Shoyou Sushi are planning a new restaurant in Fells Point.

Sushi Bruceya is slated to open in May at 1634 Aliceanna St., the former home of vegan comfort-food spot Friends & Family. Baltimore’s Board of Liquor License Commissioners approved a beer, wine and liquor license for the business on Thursday.

Advertisement

Drew Tildon, an attorney who spoke on behalf of Sushi Bruceya owner Bruce Lee at the hearing, said the restaurant will “offer a variety of traditional and fusion sushi dishes” and will seat about 50 people inside and another 14 outdoors. Interior renovations on the restaurant began in January, she said.

The restaurant will be the second for “Sushi Bruce” Lee, who opened Shoyou Sushi in Federal Hill in 2012. Shoyou — known for poke bowls, baked sushi and special rolls like the “Japanese Burrito” and the “Full Option” with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and roe and a topping of lightly battered jumbo soft shell crab — moved to a larger dining space at 1450 Light St. in 2018.

Advertisement

Bruce Lee, known as "Sushi Bruce," will be rolling up fresh, unique rolls at a new location in Fells Point. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Sushi Bruceya’s arrival will bring sushi back to the Aliceanna Street space, which used to house Sticky Rice before Friends & Family opened in 2020.

The restaurant has the backing of the Fells Point Residents Association, which submitted a letter in support of Sushi Bruceya’s liquor license. Former Friends & Family owner Ginny Lawhorn said she was glad to find a family-run business to take over the building after her restaurant shut down in early 2022 due to the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had been approached by a couple leasing agents and weren’t interested in the corporate opportunities that are being sought after in Fells Point,” said Lawhorn, who also serves as executive director of Fells Point Main Street. “In a legacy district, we really wanted to do our best to continue the commitment to an independent and family operator.”

“In a wave of restaurant closures, it’s really nice to see folks investing in Fells Point and expanding their footprint in Baltimore,” she added.