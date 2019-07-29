7 Picks for Baltimore’s 2019 summer restaurant week

You know the drill: Restaurant week means you can snag a meal for a steal in Baltimore, typically $35 for three courses at some of the city’s best spots. The biannual event is both a way to bring in business during slower months, and also to highlight the city’s diverse food scene.
“The culinary scene in Baltimore is just exploding,” said Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, which cosponsors Restaurant Week, which runs this summer from Aug. 2 through 11. “We’re becoming known as a foodie town in Baltimore.”
But with nearly 100 restaurants to choose from, the hard part is knowing where to make your reservations. Here are seven of our picks for the week.