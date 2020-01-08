Sticky Rice, a Fells Point sushi concept with roots in Virginia, is shutting down to make way for a new concept, its owners announced Wednesday.
Friends and Family, which opens in March, will serve vegetarian and vegan breakfast options all day, according to a news release. The new eatery will also serve Sticky Rice’s popular tater tots and vegan mock chicken sandwich.
Sticky Rice will close Jan. 21 for renovations, which include removing the sushi bar to make way for family style seating.
The Aliceanna Street restaurant opened in 2010, serving sushi and maki with names like “Godzirra” and the “G.I. Joe Roll.” The first Sticky Rice was founded in Richmond in 1999, with a second opening in Washington, according to The Baltimore Sun archives.
Managing partner Ginny Lawhorn will design the bar program centered on local and sustainable spirits, beer and wine.