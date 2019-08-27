To steam crabs or to boil them? The debate between ‘The Wire’s’ David Simon, Wendell Pierce roils on Twitter

Just kidding, no, it’s not. Marylanders know that crabs should be steamed, as they are at the majority of crab houses in the Baltimore area. However, our countrymen along much of the East Coast and in the South just as fervently believe in boiling crabs, a fact we were reminded of in recent days when none other than Baltimore-raised David Simon and Louisianan Wendell Pierce, who played “Bunk” on “The Wire,” created by Simon, got into a Twitter spat about the preferred method of cooking.