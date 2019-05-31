Pictures: Small food party and contest
In an era of supersized portions, in a city with soaring obesity rates, small bites were in, if only for a night. S'mores made with mini-marshmallows roasted over tea lights. One-bite banana splits. Four-course TV dinners no bigger than a bag of M&M's (a "fun size" bag at that). Small Foods 2011, as this smorgasbord of miniatures was called, might have seemed precious had it not unfolded in an edgy west-side gallery where artists once lived as squatters and where some continue, having gotten right with zoning laws, to live communally. Tiny foods aside, this was no dollhouse convention. Read the story here.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad