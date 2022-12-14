We tried the new Shake Shack drive-thru in Baltimore. And we are shook - in a good way.

It was a little early for a burger, but when the city’s newest buzzed-about fast-food drive-thru restaurant opens in the middle of the morning, you report for duty and get in line.

By the time I showed up to Shake Shack’s new Canton location at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday — five minutes before the scheduled grand opening — there were already more than a dozen cars ahead of me in the drive-thru. A queue of customers waiting to eat indoors snaked around the side of the restaurant building.

Employees and actors dressed as Santa Claus and “Sparky the Elf” handed out swag bags and glasses of lemonade at the opening of the new Shake Shack in Canton. (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun)

To pass the time, employees and actors dressed as Santa Claus and “Sparky the Elf” handed out swag bags and glasses of lemonade. Prizes for the first 100 customers to show up for opening day were gone within 20 minutes, said Caroline Haye, a regional marketing director for Shake Shack.

Restaurateur Danny Meyer’s cult-favorite burger and shakes chain already has another Baltimore location near the Inner Harbor. But the Canton spot, at 3902 Boston St., is the first Shake Shack in Maryland — and just the 11th in the country — to feature a drive-thru. Naturally, I had to check it out.

Even though I arrived within the drive-thru’s first few minutes in operation, the process was relatively smooth. The restaurant has two lanes for ordering, and a staff member is stationed where those lanes converge to take payments using a tablet device, calling to mind competitor Chick-fil-A’s much-touted model of efficiency.

Shake Shack is leaning into the convenience of drive-thrus as consumer habits shift in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The chain opened its first drive-thru last December in Minnesota, and an early report by Restaurant Business, an industry publication, found that average drive-thru sales outperformed sales across the system over the summer.

“We’re serving our guests the way they want to be served,” said Bob Lopes, the general manager of the new Canton Shake Shack.

Canton's new Shake Shack, the first in Maryland to feature a drive-thru, opened on Dec. 14, 2022. (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun)

In all, it took about 15 minutes to get my food at the drive-thru . I’m normally a classic Shackburger gal, but decided to try the SmokeShack burger on a friend’s recommendation. I’m glad I did: smoky bacon complements the cheeseburger and Shack Sauce, and cherry peppers add a pleasing kick. I ordered some crinkle fries and a black-and-white milkshake on the side.

Each burger at the chain is still made to order, Lopes said, even for the drive-thru. He predicts the restaurant, a short hop off of Interstate 95, will be a stopping point for families traveling up and down the East Coast.

While grabbing Shake Shack from a car may be the most convenient option, Lopes hopes customers will eventually stop inside the dining room, too.

“We’re known for our hospitality,” he said.