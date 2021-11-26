For Baltimore’s Orthodox Jewish community, Pikesville’s Seven Mile Market is ‘a blessing’ beyond Hanukkah

Here, modern gadgets assist in the observance of rules that are several thousand years old. A light box for sale in the produce aisle can help home cooks inspect their lettuce for bugs. (The Torah forbids eating insects.) Students from nearby yeshivas can pick up ready-made foods like cholent, a thick meat-and-potato stew synonymous with lunch during the Sabbath, or Shabbos in Yiddish. During that time, observers must abstain from preparing food — home cooks often set the stew in a crockpot on Friday afternoons to dish out the following day.