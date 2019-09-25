Baltimore Sun sets last secret supper date for the year

The Baltimore Sun’s Secret Supper series will end its season with a dinner at an undisclosed location Nov. 14.
Tickets are $99 and available through eventbrite.com. The price includes a four-course meal with specialty cocktail and wine pairings, as well as tax and gratuity. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Organizers will contact participants the day of the dinner to provide the venue name and address.
This is the fifth and final secret supper for the year. Previous secret suppers were held at Chez Hugo, GDL Italian by Giada, Rye Street Tavern and The Black Olive.