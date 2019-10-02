Sandwiches of the world are coming to Baltimore.
A restaurant selling everything from Vietnamese banh mi to French croque monsieurs and Cuban sandwiches is planned for Mount Vernon, according to an application submitted to Baltimore’s Board of Liquor License Commissioners. A hearing is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 24.
The owner is Minh Vo, whose Bun Shops sell coffee and globally inspired pastries in Baltimore and Towson. Vo could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
The restaurant, to be named the Buttonwood, will occupy the 527 N. Charles Street location formerly home to Sascha’s 527 cafe, which was known for its chopped salads and closed in 2017 after more than 20 years in business.
In a letter of support, Claudia Jolin, vice president of economic development for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, said Vo also plans to include a shop selling flowers, plants and housewares. The group “is excited to see this new concept activate a long vacant space along the Charles Street corridor,” Jolin wrote.
The building, now owned by Borzou Biabani, includes two apartments, a commercial kitchen in the basement and parking. It previously housed the Baltimore Opera Company and Andre’s Empire Salon, according to The Baltimore Sun archives.
A proposed floor plan included in the application for a liquor license includes a 16-seat bar. Other offerings include starters and entrees like braised ribs and pork chops.