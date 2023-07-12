Sartori, a new restaurant from owner of Canton’s Verde, will open next year in Harbor Point

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Neapolitan pizza from Canton’s Verde is coming to Harbor Point.

Verde owner Ed Bosco on Wednesday announced plans to open Sartori, a new restaurant featuring pizza, pasta and other Italian cuisine, in the expanding waterfront neighborhood next to Harbor East.

Bosco is eyeing a spring 2024 opening for the 3,400-square-foot eatery, which takes its name from his mother’s side of the family. Though Sartori will serve the thin-crust, wood-fired pizza for which Verde is known, the restaurateur said he and business partner Bo Forrest don’t plan to duplicate Verde’s menu.

“What we know is pizza and that’s going to remain a focal point, but Sartori will not be another Verde,” Bosco said in a statement. “Expect a menu that’s tastefully different, fully bringing the culture and flavors of Italy to Baltimore.”

Beyond pizza, Sartori will serve pasta, sandwiches and other traditional Italian dishes with “reasonable portions, lighter sauces and higher quality ingredients,” according to the announcement. The space will feature an open kitchen design with two pizza ovens, as well as a mezzanine for private events. Bosco and Forrest plan to host pizza-making classes and wine tastings.

The restaurant will be the latest venture for Bosco, who recently opened an outdoor pizzeria called Key Neapolitan by Verde on the site of a former gas station on Key Highway. The seasonal spot serves a curated selection of Verde’s pizzas and shares the lot with Crushed Velvet, a shaved ice stand.

Sartori will open in the Constellation Building, formerly known as the Exelon Building, a 21-story, mixed-use skyscraper that serves as the headquarters for Constellation Energy. Other tenants in the building include Ceremony Coffee Roasters, Honeygrow and West Elm.

The growing neighborhood, once an industrial site, is getting ready to add even more dining options. In April, Attman’s Delicatessen announced plans to open a third location of its iconic deli in the 1405 Point apartments building this fall. And Chris Seiler, a spokesperson for Harbor Point developer Beatty Development Group, said Wednesday that two more restaurant tenants will soon be announced for the Constellation building.