Baltimore liquor board wants Sangria to resolve issues with Mount Vernon neighbors before license can be renewed

Three Baltimore businesses at risk of losing their liquor licenses were granted a renewal Thursday by the city’s Board of Liquor License Commissioners.

But a fourth business will need to hash out concerns about security, operating hours and more before commissioners will approve another year of alcohol sales.

The board gave Sangria, a Mount Vernon lounge, 10 days to seek mediation for issues with its neighbors, who said they are worried about two recent shootings near the business, and have concerns about the parameters of a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, between the community and Sangria that dates back to 2016.

Attorneys for the lounge and for the Mount Vernon community acknowledged Thursday that there has been a breakdown in communication since the shootings last September and December. Neighbors said they are fearful about the violence, which happened in a parking lot that is located behind Sangria but does not belong to the lounge. They also shared frustrations about what they consider to be violations of the MOU’s rules about hours of operation and food service.

Under the agreement, Sangria is supposed to close by 1 a.m., except on nights when there are major sporting events on TV. Neighbors say the business has taken a loose interpretation of the definition of a major sporting event, frequently staying open until 2 a.m. They also complained about a lack of food options at the lounge, which they said was initially presented as a tapas concept with entertainment on the side.

“The problem here is there’s been kind of a breach of trust,” said Stephan Fogleman, an attorney for the community.

Sangria’s management, however, said they feel singled out by neighbors as one of Mount Vernon’s only Black-owned businesses. When the community links the shootings to Sangria even though patrons of other businesses use the same parking lot, “I feel like the target,” said Ricardo Jones, a partner in Sangria.

“Crime is an issue across this city,” Jones said. “We do our best to ensure our customers are safe.”

City Council President Nick Mosby spoke at the hearing in support of the lounge Thursday, saying the dispute illustrates “a symbolic representation of Baltimore’s history of being extremely segregated.” Mosby noted he has been to the lounge to attend an event hosted by the late U.S. Congressman Elijah Cummings.

“I know this community is speaking with good faith and to the best of the community from their perspective,” Mosby said, “but I think it’s also important that there’s a balanced approach, and I think when we look at the level of enforcement, the level of time, the level of tension that the city has placed on this one particular establishment in the heart of Mount Vernon, I think it’s probably going to be viewed as disproportionate.”

The liquor board’s chief inspector, John Chrissomallis, said Sangria ranks among the top five establishments that are most reported to his office via 311 calls.

Albert Matricciani, the chairman of the liquor board, said he was “troubled by the perceived or actual racial ramifications of this that were pointed out by the council president and echoed in the testimony.” But he also expressed concern about the shootings.

“I’m not prepared to say go right ahead and keep doing what you’re doing, because it’s a mess,” he said. “I think you need to resolve these really big issues and resolve them very quickly.”

Matricciani and board members Aaron Greenfield and Edward Reisinger voted to defer a decision on Sangria’s liquor license renewal for 10 days to give owners of the lounge time to smooth over community concerns.

Also on Thursday, the liquor board voted to renew three other liquor licenses facing protests.

Mo’s Fisherman’s Wharf, the Little Italy seafood restaurant, had its liquor license renewed Thursday despite protests by some neighbors. (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun)

Mo’s Fisherman’s Wharf: Commissioners decided to renew a license for the Little Italy seafood house as long as the restaurant adheres to its promises to employ security guards, share weekly security reports and maintain working security cameras and lights outside the building. “If you don’t keep that up, you agree that we can create a violation (and) bring you in,” Matricciani warned the business.

Lithuanian Hall: The board agreed to renew the Hollins Market social club’s license, on the condition that the Lithuanian Hall’s board of directors renegotiates a 14-year-old MOU with the community within the next 30 days. At issue is the level of noise emanating from the building, which can be rented out for private events. “If you don’t get it resolved, and there’s a complaint before us next time, you might find yourself suspended or in worse shape,” Matricciani said.

Fayette Liquor Plus: Commissioners voted to renew the license for this East Baltimore liquor store that has been subject to complaints from neighbors about violence and drug dealing. In November, 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot and killed outside of the store. Board members said they wanted to give owners of the business time to address security there after hearing that the Baltimore City Police Department is considering “padlocking” the liquor store, a process by which the business would be shut down for a year if it fails to make improvements.