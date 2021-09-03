Last call at Sandlot, the popular waterfront bar in Harbor Point, closing Labor Day weekend

Sandlot, the outdoor pub that conjured up beach vibes near the Inner Harbor, will serve its last beers and burgers to the public Labor Day weekend.
The popular waterfront bar is closing this weekend in Baltimore. But unlike many restaurant shutdowns this year, this one isn’t because of the pandemic. In fact, the space has “had a great year,” said Chris Seiler, director of marketing and communication for Beatty Development Group.
Beatty opened Sandlot in 2017 as a temporary means of drawing Baltimoreans to check out its Harbor Point neighborhood, still under construction. They said it could operate for 5-7 years. “This is about what we anticipated,” said Seiler.
The Sandlot site will become a 4.5-acre green space adjacent to the new T. Rowe Price headquarters, set to open in 2024. But Seiler says developers will look for a way to keep the “spirit” of the Sandlot alive. “We’ve got this great problem on our hands, which is that everybody loves Sandlot. Our team loves Sandlot.”
Still, Seiler was reluctant to say what form a return for the Sandlot could take. “I’m hesitant to promise anything,” said Seiler. “We may come to the conclusion that it’s not just possible.”
Partners in Sandlot included Spike Gjerde of Baltimore’s Foodshed restaurant group. Food was served from an Airstream camper and refurbished shipping containers. The menu included references to the 1993 baseball movie “The Sandlot.”
It became a destination for Baltimore’s movers and shakers. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was there with friends in late spring when she had a headline-making encounter with an activist.
As guests took in the harbor views, construction on Harbor Point continued. In recent years Beatty transformed a 27-acre waterfront site, previously home to a chromium refinery, into a neighborhood that’s home to offices and residences, stores, and the Canopy by Hilton hotel, which includes Cindy Lou’s Fish House.
The approximately $1.8 billion Harbor Point project was funded in part through $107 million in city bonds for infrastructure to be repaid by the project’s property taxes.
In addition to T. Rowe Price, another mixed-use property at Harbor Point will be under development next year. Harbor Point is set to complete construction around 2026, says Seiler. “Given the momentum that the site currently has, that seems to be realistic as of now.”
While Labor Day marks Sandlot’s last weekend open to the public, Seiler said a few private events will still take place this fall, including Feastival, a fundraiser for The Maryland Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.