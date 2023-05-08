Sandlot, the popular Baltimore beach hangout, to return as private event venue with limited public access

Sandlot will be reopening at Harbor Point in Baltimore this summer, albeit in a limited capacity, according to Beatty Development Group, who announced that the venue will focus on private events. (Courtesy of Beatty Development)

Sandlot will reopen this summer at Harbor Point but will focus on hosting private events, Beatty Development Group announced Monday.

The popular Baltimore beach hangout will make the transition to a more intimate venue, developers said, with the exception of several large public events that are being planned for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. Additional events may also be added later.

Beatty Development said the shift to private events is needed as the surrounding area continues to evolve. The venue will be managed by Canopy by Hilton Baltimore in Harbor Point.

“Sandlot is still ultimately a temporary addition to Harbor Point while Phase III of development is underway,” developers said in a news release.

Phase III includes the construction of T. Rowe Price’s headquarters as well as Point Park, a 4.5-acre waterfront area that is being built where Sandlot had previously been located.

Sandlot first opened in 2017 to draw in Baltimoreans to Harbor Point, a former industrial site that Beatty Development is redeveloping into a 27-acre mixed use neighborhood between Fells Point and Harbor East. While Sandlot was always described as a short-term waterfront concept, fans were nonetheless upset at plans to close it at the end of summer 2021.

It returned last year at a slightly smaller location and under new management only after developers realized there was a piece of land, formerly home to some greenhouses maintained by Karma Farm, that would be available on the far west of Sandlot’s previous location.

The location faces downtown and the Harbor East marina and features a smaller footprint than its predecessor.