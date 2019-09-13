Baltimore’s Sagamore Spirit distillery may start selling cocktails — but it could take a while

Sagamore Spirit, the whiskey company founded by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, plans to take advantage of a new law that allows Maryland distilleries to sell cocktails.
The law, which went into effect in July, lets certain distilleries sell mixed drinks made with liquor they produce, in addition to offering tastings and selling bottles for off-premises consumption.
“This allows them to essentially have a taproom solely for the purpose of selling mixed drinks made with their liquor,” said Thomas Akras, the Baltimore liquor license board’s deputy executive secretary.
Sagamore has applied for a new on-premise consumption permit with outdoor seating, according to city records. A hearing before Baltimore’s board of liquor license commissioners is set for Sept. 26.
According to a floor plan included in Sagamore’s application, the Port Covington-based company also plans to build a 24-seat patio bar and offer other outdoor seating at their facility overlooking the Patapsco River.
But don’t get too excited. Rachel Fontana, Sagamore’s director of communications, said there are no immediate plans to build a bar in the Cromwell Street facility, so visitors will have to wait to have whiskey on the water.
“We don’t anticipate selling cocktails or really building any bar space for some time,” she said.