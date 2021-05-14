Rye Street Tavern closes to ‘reimagine’ role amid Port Covington redevelopment

Port Covington’s Rye Street Tavern is closing temporarily to “reimagine” its role amid the South Baltimore neighborhood’s redevelopment, the restaurant announced.
“We have decided to take time to pause and reimagine Rye Street Tavern as a more integral part of the Sagamore Spirit experience and the exciting redevelopment in Port Covington,” the restaurant, part of the NoHo Hospitality Group, said in a statement Thursday.
Rye Street Tavern opened in September 2017 at the Sagamore Spirit distillery and on the campus of then-Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s mixed-use development. Overlooking the Patapsco River, it was touted as a dining destination.
However, news of its closure comes as the sports apparel company announced a scaled-back plan for its headquarters, raising questions about the overall redevelopment of Port Covington.
It’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen or in what form. In it’s statement, the NoHo group, which operates restaurants in New York and Miami Beach, told patrons that its other location in Baltimore, the Rec Pier Chop House in Fells Point, was still open, as well as the “beautiful” Sagamore Pendry in the same neighborhood and the Sagamore distillery in Port Covington.
“We look forward to sharing the new concept with our patrons when complete,” the statement read.
This article will be updated.