Must-tries: The menu is sprawling; the eye searches out red Food Network logos to know where to begin. Start off with a margarita — not too sweet, not too sour — or creamy horchata ($2.80). Add a healthy order of tacos ($2.89 each); our favorite were the smoky shrimp tacos and the tacos campechanos, filled with a deliciously fatty hodgepodge of meats that tastes like it’s been cooking for days. Spicy, salty chorizo makes a satisfying addition to the $8 pambazo and one of the hamburgers ($9).