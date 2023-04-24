Walker’s Tap & Table co-owner to open a 1960s-style deli in Howard County that pays homage to his mom

When her brother was called for military service, Anthony DiGangi’s mother, Rose, found herself running the family’s New York City pizzeria at just 19 years old. The sudden responsibility might have been overwhelming for most people, but Rose took on the job with aplomb, making sure, DiGangi said, that each dish was “made with love.”

DiGangi, a co-owner of Walker’s Tap & Table in Glenwood, wants to follow in her footsteps with Rosie’s Delicatessen, a new coffee shop and deli opening this summer.

Rosie's Delicatessen is named after Rose DiGangi, the mother of one of the owners. (Courtesy of Anthony DiGangi)

“She was kind of the center of our family,” DiGangi said of his mother, who died of brain cancer in 2007. “We want to make Rosie’s the center of the community.”

The delicatessen will take over a space at the other end of the shopping center where Walker’s debuted in 2019. DiGangi plans to renovate the former Wheelhouse Farm Market space with a throwback 1960s-era Brooklyn, New York vibe.

The menu at Rosie’s will be under the purview of chef Chad Wells, an alum of Baltimore’s Alewife who also heads up the kitchen at Walker’s.

The concept combines a high-end deli with a coffee shop that will also offer take-home meals and some grocery items, like locally sourced milk and eggs. Customers will find packaged favorites from Walker’s Tap & Table, too, including soups and bottles of the restaurant’s popular smoked tomato ranch dressing.

Wells plans to serve made-to-order deli sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches as well as weekly specials. Some of the food will be based on DiGangi’s own family recipes, including a focaccia bread recipe that has been in the family for at least 100 years.

“We kind of like to put our spin on classics,” Wells said. “We like to keep people in their comfort zone and take them out of it at the same time.”

Like Walker’s Tap & Table, Rosie’s will lean into local sourcing, with meat from Catonsville’s J.W. Treuth & Sons and eggs and dairy from Palmyra Farm in Hagerstown.

But — in a nod to DiGangi’s New York roots — the deli will sell bagels delivered daily from the Big Apple.

Rosie’s Delicatessen will be focused on carryout rather than sit-down service. DiGangi said customers who dine at Walker’s have mentioned a need for more quality to-go places in Western Howard County.

“One of the things that we’ve heard through the years, and especially during COVID, is there is a big need in our area for people to get something quickly,” he said. “But people really respect the quality that we can produce.”