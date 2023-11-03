Next up for Baltimore Peninsula’s food and drink roster: a coffee shop

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Peninsula, the new neighborhood in the works on the South Baltimore waterfront, so far has a hotel, office buildings, apartments, a distillery and two restaurants. As we learned last week, two more eateries — vegan restaurants from Baltimore native and Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole — are on the way in 2024.

What it doesn’t have is a place to grab a coffee. That will change early next year, the project’s developers said Friday.

The neighborhood’s Roost hotel will open a coffee shop and provisions store in the spring. The yet-to-be-named business will serve espresso drinks and grab-and-go goods like pastries and prepared foods, said the hotel’s president, Daniel Cruz.

“We’re one of the first businesses to open in Baltimore Peninsula, and having this coffee and provisions store is really going to help activate the building,” Cruz said.

The 81-room Roost hotel, which offers apartment-style lodging for short-term and extended stays, opened in July. The building also houses 40 apartment units for long-term tenants.

Roost’s parent company, Method Co., will operate the coffee and provisions shop, which will also offer dry goods, home goods and local produce for sale. Cruz said the company hopes to source products from local vendors. A rendering of the 600-square-foot store shows a rustic-looking space with patterned tile floors, ommunal table and lots of hanging plants.

Cruz said the coffee shop will have seating of its own and will connect to the hotel lobby, where there is more seating available to guests. The store will be open to the public.

The cafe is the latest food-and-drink concept slated for the Baltimore Peninsula, formerly known as Port Covington. The 235-acre redevelopment of once-industrial land is also home to Nick’s Fish House, the Sagamore Spirit distillery and Rye Street Tavern, which will reopen in the new year under new management. Cole will bring plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan and a cocktail bar and restaurant called Bar Vegan to the Rye Street Market building by the fourth quarter of 2024.