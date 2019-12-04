Expect to see big things from True Chesapeake Oyster Co. Owners have plans to start another new restaurant in Remington. Mills declined to give an opening date for that eatery, which was originally scheduled to arrive in 2018, saying he wants to have the Hampden spot running smoothly first. With that kind of thoughtful leadership, and a commitment to local seafood that’s actually good for the environment, this restaurant along the Jones Falls looks to be well on its way to becoming one of the city’s top dining destinations.