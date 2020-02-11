Special touches: You’re safe from bland food here. My well portioned salmon entree ($22) was marinated in a marvelous Cajun spice assortment Curbean and Davis bring up from Atlanta. Expertly grilled, it was plated with an aioli that gave a nice balance to the heat of the dish. My dining companion wolfed down an order of lamb chops ($30), which were beautifully presented on a heaping helping of mashed potatoes and came with a side of asparagus. I also enjoyed a side of sweet potatoes, seasoned with nutmeg that made me nostalgic for the holidays. There are plans to add more items to the menu, as well as lunch daily and brunch on weekends.