Review: Ocean City’s Shark on the Harbor puts the focus on Maryland seafood and produce

Service was diligent and professional, with our server putting aside any ingredients that might contain food allergies. The place fills up quickly: crowds of diners ranged from singles at the bar to vacationing families and couples celebrating birthdays and anniversaries. Tin sharks hang from the rafters, a nod to the theme. You’re reminded that it’s a beach place, after all, the kind of place where you wouldn’t feel judged for wearing sandy flip flops.