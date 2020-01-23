Pro tip: Service is more accommodating than what you’ll find at many of the area’s higher-end restaurants. Both visits, a manager graciously came by to check on us as we finished to see how everything was. A bartender managed to simultaneously keep pint glasses full while chatting up an elderly visitor as she awaited her carryout order. During another trip, our server patiently walked us through all the menu offerings and answered our questions authoritatively, as though she didn’t have several other tables to check on. (Area restaurants, take note. This is hospitality done right.)