Shigehiko “Jacky” Okiebisu has missed good ramen ever since he moved to the U.S. in the 1980s as a chef for the chain Benihana. In Japan, he said, “It’s like pizza here, everywhere you go you see ramen shops." But the classic shoyu broth he’d slurped at street-side cafes in his hometown of Osaka had yet to arrive to Baltimore’s waters. So a few years ago, the chef returned to his home country, to study the fine craft of ramen-making at a school in Shikoku Island.