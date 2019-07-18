A fun, millennial vibe and tasty fare at Ouzo Beach

A night at Ouzo Beach is like hanging out on a billionaire’s yacht. The seafood is divine, the harbor is in view, and you may find yourself wondering how you wound up there.
The bar, located across the street from high-end Greek restaurant Ouzo Bay, is an outdoor offshoot of that restaurant. It features many of the same menu items with a few casual additions — see lamb sliders and grilled souvlaki, ideal summer snacks that will appeal to a younger happy hour crowd. Sophisticated diners will appreciate its seafood offerings, all-white decor and, of course, that view.
John Paterakis, grandfather of Alex Smith, who owns Atlas Group, developed Harbor East years ago. And Ouzo Beach is no doubt a spot that would have made Paterakis proud.
First impressions: The bar was slammed during a happy hour visit. While waiting for a stool to open at the packed bar, we ordered drinks — a refreshing cucumber tonic water for me and a somewhat watery mojito for my dining companion — and apps. A canopy provided shade in the 90-degree heat, and the outdoor bar miraculously managed to stay relatively cool.
Must-tries: Lobster ceviche was beautifully presented in a glass bowl resembling a seashell and accompanied by a bundle of crispy plantain chips. A seafood salad provided a heaping sample of calamari, octopus and scallops. We made short work of the lamb meatball sliders. I loved the watermelon salad, also on the menu at Ouzo Bay.
Special touches: Drinks at Ouzo Beach capture the fun, millennial vibe of the place. There’s the Motion of the Ocean, which serves four and combines rum and coconut water with coconut sea foam, and the Cocktail Fight, which pits two bartenders against one another. The customer judges which is the best. As a teetotaler, I did not partake. But it sounded like fun.
Pro-tip: The two restaurants share a kitchen and restroom, a slightly awkward arrangement that requires bussers to push carts loaded with bins of dishes across the crosswalk from the Beach to the Bay. Use your bathroom break to scan the seafood offerings inside the restaurant and consider an order of West African salt prawns.
Bottom line: On their website and on various Instagram posts, Ouzo Beach and other restaurants by Atlas Group tout their brand with hashtag #CityNeedsIt. Does Baltimore really need Ouzo Beach? No more than I need a yacht. But that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy your visit.
1000 Lancaster St., 443-708-5818, ouzobeach.com. Open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Sundays, 4 p.m.-midnight Mondays-Wednesdays, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursdays-Fridays.