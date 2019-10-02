First impressions: Noona’s is located on the bottom floor of one of those glass-and-grey luxury apartment buildings, the kind of place that seems to go up overnight and could just as easily depart without anyone noticing. But you can’t judge a restaurant by its building. Walking in on a recent evening, I looked around at the smartly dressed diners and wondered at all the people who knew about this place before me. Everyone appeared to be deep in conversation. The atmosphere is relaxed and convivial; fresh flowers on tables help compensate for an interior that can feel slightly sterile.