Review: Pichet Ong’s NiHao is like noplace else in Baltimore

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that some dishes work better for carryout, while others lose their desirable texture after an hour’s car ride. The steamed fish filet with vermicelli remained remarkably perfect by the time I removed it from its eco-friendly brown box and put it on my plate. Had I closed my eyes I might have thought I was at a five-star restaurant, not my own kitchen table. On the other hand, the battered and fried cauliflower and broccoli tasted mushy after an hour. You’re better off grabbing some chopsticks and eating it in your car, as I did on my first visit. It’s not dignified, but who cares?