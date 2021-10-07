Five and dine: 5 Baltimore-area restaurants to try this weekend, from pizza to cheesecake to brandy

This recently opened restaurant in Harbor East is the latest place to see and be seen in Baltimore, with name-drop guests including Lamar Jackson and Marilyn Mosby. The decor is glam and gothic and the music gets loud. You’ll want to dress up, and keep in mind the “attire policy.” Ready to order? I recommend the completely addictive, high-end take on the chicken box with well-seasoned French fries. Or try the crispy flash-fried lobster dish served over caramel popcorn. For the main event, comforting entrees like gulf shrimp and lump crab hit the spot. Guests who want to social distance should be advised, there’s no outdoor seating available and the restaurant may feel crowded for some.