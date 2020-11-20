Review: These two Baltimore restaurants do outdoor dining right. Check them out before the cold weather sets in.

Executive chef Colin King, who got his start in France and later worked for Washington’s José Andrés and Empellon in New York, approaches Latin cuisine with respect but not reverence, bringing his own twist to traditional techniques. Take, for example, the mushroom taco ($16). It’s served on a house-made corn tortilla -- with the corn shipped in weekly from Oaxaca, Mexico. The tortilla is a glorious canvas for locally grown and foraged mushrooms that have been smoked and roasted in brown butter. The result is meaty and smoky; “like bacon,” King says. We also loved the smoky seared foie gras ($24) served with a rich sweet and sour chamoy sauce. The sauce is delicious, but don’t try making this at home, folks. King ferments blueberry maple syrup with chipotle morita and habanada peppers, then purees the peppers into the sauce. The whole process takes about a week.