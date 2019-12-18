But some dishes left us asking questions: What was the deal with the watery buffalo mozzarella? Why did our server recommend the chicken ($22), and why was the dish seasoned like a salt lick? And was it supposed to be topped with burnt rosemary, which shattered in our teeth? Why did the $34 branzino taste so bland, and look as though it had washed ashore during a red tide? Who thought it was a good idea to mix limoncello and Nutella?