Imaginative food and a uniquely Baltimore experience at Gypsy’s Truckstaurant

Must-tries: We started off with decadent dates wrapped in bacon and stuffed with gorgonzola ($12). Je ne regrette rien. If you’re truly in the mood to splurge, the “famous” waffle cone stuffed with french fries and topped with a jumbo lump crab cake ($23) is utterly delicious. It’s a gimmick, but a good one. The crab cake is topped with a spicy-sweet-salty sauce that Langton said she discovered while eating her way through San Diego. The Korean bulgogi burrito ($14) reminded us of a Philly cheese steak and came with a bag of Utz.