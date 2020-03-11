Baltimore’s Guinness Taproom is a beer drinker’s paradise. The food is an afterthought. | REVIEW

First impressions: Like the original Guinness Brewery in Dublin, Guinness Open Gate is fast becoming one of this area’s top tourist destinations. Inside, you’re struck by a palpable excitement and impulse purchases being made in the gift shop. A tour gives a unique perspective on how Guinness is expanding its stateside impact with such in-house brews as the widely distributed blonde ale and Over the Moon milk stout. The Taproom builds on that experience by offering a range of in-house beers, from IPAs to specialty stouts to barrel-aged ales and more.