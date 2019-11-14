Prepare to see people in Zegna suits picking crabs. What was that shard that just went flying at your neck? Why, it’s shrapnel of crab claw, let loose by a neighboring table hammering away at a pile of crustaceans, and lending the air the tell-tale crab aroma that embeds itself in your clothes. (Crab lovers should call ahead to make sure crabs are in stock. After placing an order for a half dozen one evening, our server informed us that they didn’t have any.)