Must-tries: Charring is a thing of beauty at the restaurant, whether on pizza or a blowfish-size bubble of bread, that releases steam when pierced and is the perfect canvas for an assortment of Tunisian-style dips, including grilled salad topped with tuna. When it comes to pizza, Rmadhnia cooks up a fantastic Napoletana with anchovies and a Tunisian tuna pizza inspired by his home country. Just 90 seconds in the 900-degree heat is all the dough needs to get that perfect leopard-spotted crust. (Gluten-free versions are available for an additional $3).