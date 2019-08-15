Inconsistent food and service make for a frustrating dining experience at Inner Harbor’s Blackwall Hitch

Speaking of crab. Blackwall Hitch goes through quixotic lengths to dress up crab dip, serving it in a silver, crab-shaped dish with a fistful of seaweed (don’t eat it) and naan chips that look like ears. (Really, bread would be fine.) A food runner lights the dip on fire by your table, suggesting that the resurgence in tableside flambeing has reached peak madness. I’ve recently seen servers at higher-end and fast-casual places alike dutifully flambe or otherwise light on fire a dish, as if sent out to manufacture an Instagram-able moment. Like the trend of people riding scooters in traffic, it’s just a matter of time until someone gets hurt.