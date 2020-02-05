Must tries: The menu offers seven kinds of empanadas: the golden exteriors bubble and flake in all the right ways, creating the perfect package for the filling inside. Our favorite was the traditional ($3.99), dusted in powdered sugar and filled with an ambrosial mixture of beef, caramelized onions, raisins and olives. It’s a classic combination in Argentina, and seems primed to take over the world. (Seriously, we should all be mixing olives, raisins and beef). We also were fans of the huachana ($3.99), which mix egg and housemade sausage. Oriental and lomo saltado versions offer tributes to Chifa, the fusion of Chinese and Peruvian flavors that is so popular in Peru. Everything comes with a selection of house-made sauces like a delectable homemade chimichurri.