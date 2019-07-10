Following a Food Network makeover, a quick bite at Al’s Seafood

First impressions: No sooner had we swung open the door to Al’s Seafood than two servers welcomed us in enthusiastically. I find few things more irritating when you go out to eat than having to wait around waving your arms like a drowning swimmer at the beach to get someone’s attention. (If a restaurant can’t be bothered to meet me when I walk in the door, what am I to expect for the rest of my meal?) We were asked if we planned to have crabs (we did) and were seated at a table already lined with paper.