Baltimore restaurants close, change service due to COVID-19 case surge

Baltimore area restaurants are being hit hard by the region’s surging COVID-19 cases, with several temporarily closing or changing service plans due to exposures among staff members.
Brewer’s Art said in a post on Instagram Tuesday that it has had “another vaccinated staff member test positive” and will be closed until the Mt. Vernon restaurant is able to test all employees.
Also Tuesday, Dylan’s Oyster Cellar said that it was temporarily closing after a staff member tested positive. The Hampden restaurant said it would require all employees to have a negative test before reopening.
At Golden West Cafe in Hampden, a vaccinated employee tested positive leading the restaurant to shut down over the weekend. “We do not want to be part of the spread this holiday season, " read a message on Golden West’s Facebook page.
The Bluebird in Hampden is also temporarily closed due to COVID-19, as is Crust by Mack bakery in Whitehall Mill.
Foraged, which relocated from Hampden to Station North earlier this month, closed Tuesday after a staff member tested positive.
Red Emma’s said earlier this week that it was switching food service from indoor dining to carryout only for the remainder of the year. The bookstore will remain open for who want to shop for books, mask required. “We will greatly miss the opportunity to host you in our dining room, but things are getting bad out there again!!”