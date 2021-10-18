xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Here’s every place participating in Baltimore County Restaurant Week

Christina Tkacik
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 18, 2021 11:37 AM

You still have a week to gobble up specials at Baltimore County restaurants during the area’s Restaurant Week, which runs through Oct. 24. Deals range from 10% off your check at Randallstown’s Grind and Wine to a three-course, $31.21 special at Quarry Lake’s La Food Marketa (check out their menu here.)

Geographically-minded diners may note a few appearances from restaurants that are technically outside of Baltimore County limits (I’m looking at you, Miss Shirley’s of Roland Park and Elkridge’s Rathskeller). But in the spirit of supporting local businesses during the pandemic, we’ll let that slide.

Bon appetit.

Here’s a list of every restaurant that’s participating:

Amalgam Grill

American (Vegan)

1620 St. Agnes Lane, Suite E, Gwynn Oak. 410-645-8960

An Poitin Stil

American/Irish

2323 York Road, Timonium. 410-560-7900

Atwater’s Catonsville

American

815 Frederick Road, Catonsville. 410-747-4120

Atwater’s Kenilworth

American

798 Kenilworth Drive, Towson. 410-938-8775

Barrett’s Grill

American

118 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley. 410-527-0999

Barrett’s on the Pike

American

588 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-371-7516

BlueStone

American seafood

11 West Aylesbury Road, Timonium. 410-561-1100

By The Docks

Seafood

3321 Eastern Boulevard, Middle River. 410-686-1188

Conrad’s Seafood

Seafood

9654 Belair Road, Perry Hall. 410-529-3474

Crossroads Bistro and Food Truck

American

5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere. 410-477-6000

Curious Oyster

Seafood

8161 Honeygo Boulevard, Nottingham. 443-725-5695

Dock of the Bay

Seafood

9025 Cuckold Point Road, Sparrows Point. 410-477-8100

El Guapo

Mexican

729-A Frederick Road, Catonsville. 410-753-1033

Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria

Mexican

842 Kenilworth Drive, Towson. 443-991-8440

Full Moon Pub and Grill

American

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown. 410-526-5565

Garden and Grounds Bistro

American/ Soup & Salad/ Southern

1407 Clarkview Road, Baltimore. 410-321-4141

Glyndon Grill

American

4844 Butler Road, Glyndon. 443-881-4183

Grill at Harryman House

American

340 Main Street, Reisterstown. 410-833-8850

Grind and Wine

American/ Coffee

3627 Offutt Road, Randallstown. 443-405-7070

Hazelwood Inn

American

4937 Hazelwood Avenue, Rosedale. 410-866-3116

Il Basilico Trattoria Italiana

Italian

9 West Aylesbury Road, Timonium. 410-453-6603

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Seafood

6526 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk. 410-633-4040

Kelsey’s

American/ Seafood

8480 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City. 410-418-9076

Kooper’s North

American

12240 Tullamore Road, Lutherville-Timonium. 410-853-7324

La Food Marketa

Mexican

2620 Quarry Lake Drive, Greenspring. 410-415-0606

Lib’s Grill

American/ Seafood

5009 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall. 410-513-7133

Liberatore’s – Perry Hall

Italian

5005 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall. 410-529-4567

Liberatore’s – Timonium

Italian

9515 Deereco Road, Timonium. 410-561-3300

Liquid Lib’s

Tapas

9515 Deereco Road, Timonium. 410-666-8466

Manor Tavern

American

15819 Old York Road, Monkton. 410-771-8155

Miss Shirley’s Cafe

American/ Brunch

513 West Cold Spring Lane, Roland Park. 410-889-5272

Mother’s North

American

2450 Broad Avenue, Timonium. 443-991-5256

Nacho Mama’s – Towson

Mexican

2 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson. 410-673-0069

Pappas - Cockeysville

Seafood/ Sports Bar

550 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville. 410-666-0030

Peppermill

American

1301 York Road, Lutherville. 410-583-1107

Pizza John’s

Italian

113 Back River Neck Road, Essex. 410-687-7733

Point in Towson

American

523 York Road, Towson. 443-991-4293

Rathskeller

German/ Pub

5782 Main Street, Elkridge. 410-796-1530

Reters Crab House

Seafood

509 Main Street, Reisterstown. 410-526-3300

Ruth’s Chris – Pikesville

Fine Dining

1777 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville. 410-837-0033

Silver Spring Mining Co. – Perry Hall

American

8634 Belair Road, Perry Hall. 410-256-6809

State Fare

American Brunch

748 Frederick Road, Catonsville. 410-788-3273

The Brass Tap

American Pub

825 Dulaney Valley Road, Suite 1285, Towson. 410-842-6041

The Original Sorrento of Arbutus

American-Italian

5401 East Drive, Arbutus. 410-242-6474

Towson Tavern

American

516 York Road, Towson. 410-337-7210

Yasou Greek Bistro

Greek

11121 York Road, Suite C, Hunt Valley. 410-527-0208

