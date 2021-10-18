Here’s every place participating in Baltimore County Restaurant Week

You still have a week to gobble up specials at Baltimore County restaurants during the area’s Restaurant Week, which runs through Oct. 24. Deals range from 10% off your check at Randallstown’s Grind and Wine to a three-course, $31.21 special at Quarry Lake’s La Food Marketa (check out their menu here.)
Geographically-minded diners may note a few appearances from restaurants that are technically outside of Baltimore County limits (I’m looking at you, Miss Shirley’s of Roland Park and Elkridge’s Rathskeller). But in the spirit of supporting local businesses during the pandemic, we’ll let that slide.
Bon appetit.
Here’s a list of every restaurant that’s participating:
American (Vegan)
1620 St. Agnes Lane, Suite E, Gwynn Oak. 410-645-8960
American/Irish
2323 York Road, Timonium. 410-560-7900
American
815 Frederick Road, Catonsville. 410-747-4120
American
798 Kenilworth Drive, Towson. 410-938-8775
American
118 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley. 410-527-0999
American
588 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-371-7516
American seafood
11 West Aylesbury Road, Timonium. 410-561-1100
Seafood
3321 Eastern Boulevard, Middle River. 410-686-1188
Seafood
9654 Belair Road, Perry Hall. 410-529-3474
American
5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere. 410-477-6000
Seafood
8161 Honeygo Boulevard, Nottingham. 443-725-5695
Seafood
9025 Cuckold Point Road, Sparrows Point. 410-477-8100
Mexican
729-A Frederick Road, Catonsville. 410-753-1033
Mexican
842 Kenilworth Drive, Towson. 443-991-8440
American
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown. 410-526-5565
American/ Soup & Salad/ Southern
1407 Clarkview Road, Baltimore. 410-321-4141
American
4844 Butler Road, Glyndon. 443-881-4183
American
340 Main Street, Reisterstown. 410-833-8850
American/ Coffee
3627 Offutt Road, Randallstown. 443-405-7070
American
4937 Hazelwood Avenue, Rosedale. 410-866-3116
Italian
9 West Aylesbury Road, Timonium. 410-453-6603
Seafood
6526 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk. 410-633-4040
American/ Seafood
8480 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City. 410-418-9076
American
12240 Tullamore Road, Lutherville-Timonium. 410-853-7324
Mexican
2620 Quarry Lake Drive, Greenspring. 410-415-0606
American/ Seafood
5009 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall. 410-513-7133
Italian
5005 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall. 410-529-4567
Italian
9515 Deereco Road, Timonium. 410-561-3300
Tapas
9515 Deereco Road, Timonium. 410-666-8466
American
15819 Old York Road, Monkton. 410-771-8155
American/ Brunch
513 West Cold Spring Lane, Roland Park. 410-889-5272
American
2450 Broad Avenue, Timonium. 443-991-5256
Mexican
2 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson. 410-673-0069
Seafood/ Sports Bar
550 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville. 410-666-0030
American
1301 York Road, Lutherville. 410-583-1107
Italian
113 Back River Neck Road, Essex. 410-687-7733
American
523 York Road, Towson. 443-991-4293
German/ Pub
5782 Main Street, Elkridge. 410-796-1530
Seafood
509 Main Street, Reisterstown. 410-526-3300
Fine Dining
1777 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville. 410-837-0033
American
8634 Belair Road, Perry Hall. 410-256-6809
American Brunch
748 Frederick Road, Catonsville. 410-788-3273
American Pub
825 Dulaney Valley Road, Suite 1285, Towson. 410-842-6041
American-Italian
5401 East Drive, Arbutus. 410-242-6474
American
516 York Road, Towson. 410-337-7210
Greek
11121 York Road, Suite C, Hunt Valley. 410-527-0208