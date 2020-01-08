The Restaurant Week menu at Prime Rib is $45, not $35, but that’s still a bargain compared with what you’d typically spend on a meal at this storied Calvert Street steakhouse, renowned for its old school glamour and expert service (watch in awe as your tuxedo-wearing server maneuvers the plates, Tetris-style, so that everything fits on the table). It goes without saying that you should order the prime rib with creamed spinach and mashed potatoes. (1101 N. Calvert St., Midtown-Belvedere. 410-539-1804. theprimerib.com)